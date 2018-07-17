Posted on by

Jones’ reserve pen of three poultry entry sells


At left, Jessica Jones’ reserve champion pen of three poultry entry was sold at the Market Poultry Sale. Jessica is a member of the Blanchester FFA chapter. The buyers are CM Farms LLC / QC Straw LLC, Clinton County Farmers Union, Heeg Farms, Johnson Farms, LT Land Development, Nationwide Insurance - Justin Holbrook, Panetta Excavating Inc., R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Sams Meats, World Equestrian Center, R & R Tool Inc., and No. 1 China Buffet.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

