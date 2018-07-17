Jones’ reserve pen of three poultry entry sells

At left, Jessica Jones’ reserve champion pen of three poultry entry was sold at the Market Poultry Sale. Jessica is a member of the Blanchester FFA chapter. The buyers are CM Farms LLC / QC Straw LLC, Clinton County Farmers Union, Heeg Farms, Johnson Farms, LT Land Development, Nationwide Insurance – Justin Holbrook, Panetta Excavating Inc., R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Sams Meats, World Equestrian Center, R & R Tool Inc., and No. 1 China Buffet.

