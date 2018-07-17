Jones’ reserve champion turkey sells

Myah Jones’ reserve champion turkey sold at the Market Poultry Sale. She is a member of the Animals Express 4-H Club. The buyers are All Animal Control Wildlife Removal, American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, CM Farms LLC / QC Straw LLC, Caribou Sanitation, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Animal Care Center, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Mark and Rachel Duncan, First State Bank, Groves Tire & Service, Imagine that Tool Rental, Johnson Farms, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, Nationwide Insurance – Justin Holbrook, Panetta Excavating Inc., Peoples Bank, R+L Carriers / Roberts Centre, Sunrise Cooperative, World Eq1uestrian Center, R & R Tool Inc., Derek and Kelli Jamison, and Bronson Door Co.

