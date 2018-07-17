Locals indicted by grand jury

HILLSBORO — A New Vienna man accused of raping an 8-year-old was among 18 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Jonathan Lee Harrison, 29, New Vienna, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, after allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl and having other sexual contact with her, according to court documents.

A law enforcement affidavit filed in the case says the activity occurred in June at a residence in New Vienna.

Harrison is incarcerated at the Highland County jail on a $75,000 bond, according to online records.

Others indicted Tuesday include:

Brandon Leonard, 31, Wilmington, one count having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; one countaggravated possession of methamphetamine and one count receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification, a component of a criminal indictment which lists property subject to forfeiture due to its involvement in a crime.

Annie Ross, 50, Blanchester, three counts aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony, and three counts aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Nicki Ann Brown, 30, Martinsville, one count forgery and one count receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Court-News_cmyk-3.jpg