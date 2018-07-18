Honor veterans with military banner as Wilmington joins program

WILMINGTON — Wilmington has joined 16 other Ohio communities in the Military Banner Program, which places banners that feature the name and photo of local veterans on light poles on prominent streets throughout the town.

“These banners represent a source of pride not only in our service men and women, but for the community as a whole,” states the program’s website. “They honor the men and women of the local community who have served their country honorably.”

The City of Wilmington has agreed to a five year arrangement whereby they will hang the banners for display between Memorial Day and Veterans Day each year, then take them down and store them.

Each 24” x 48” banner costs $210, which includes all associated fees, and may be purchased for a family member or friend as well as by the veteran.

All checks must be made payable to the Clinton County Foundation. Anyone wishing to make a general donation to honor a veteran who may not be in a position to purchase a banner at this time, should put Wilmington Military Banner on the memo line of the check.

To obtain an application or for more information, contact Jen Woodland at 937-623-0952.

Jen Woodland by her grandfather’s banner. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_0711181521b-1.jpg Jen Woodland by her grandfather’s banner. Courtesy photo

Wilmington now part of program