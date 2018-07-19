Tire off van strikes windshield of car; kills car’s driver

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a tire came off a van, crashed through the windshield of a car and killed the car’s driver on an interstate in southwestern Ohio.

State Highway Patrol authorities say the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on I-75 near Dayton in Montgomery County.

Troopers say the van was traveling northbound on I-75 when the tire came off. They say the tire then went over the median wall and hit another van before crashing through the windshield of a car head-on on the driver’s side.

The 53-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.