Progress Club learns about News Journal

WILMINGTON — The Progress Club met July 18 at the Cape May Community center for a picnic-style luncheon catered by McCoy’s.

Table decorations depicted a picnic with red and white table covers, and wildflower bouquets as centerpieces were planned by the program committee, Brenda Hollon-Craig and Jayne Garber.

Jane Allemang, president, opened the meeting by inviting all to the picnic.

Jayne Garber introduced Tom Barr, editor of the Wilmington News Journal, as our guest and program. He and his wife of 33 years live in Wilmington and have two grown sons, one in Lebanon, Ohio and one in Chicago.

Mr. Barr, a third-generation member of a Warren County family, grew up in Mason and graduated in a senior class of 160. This spring Mason High School graduated 1,000 students — or about double the combined four high schools in Clinton County. The growth of Mason from a small town of about 5,000 in his youth to today’s population of 35,000 (give or take a few people) has been incredible.

But for Mr. Barr, it is too big and he is delighted to be living in Wilmington, a town he has always enjoyed for its small-town atmosphere. He not only appreciates its central location to Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, but also the cultural bounty that the community acquires with having two local colleges as well as the Murphy Theatre.

Today he is pleased to be working on a small-town daily newspaper. Although twice asked to work at the WNJ, he finally said yes four years ago.

Last year the newspaper was purchased by AIM Media, a national company led by two longtime newspaper men who have about 30 papers here in Ohio. The WNJ is once again flourishing with the new owners’ support and background, new local publisher Bud Hunt, a great staff, and with Mr. Barr’s philosophy, “To treat people the way I always have” and his listening to the community.

He said he listened to the community’s request for news that did not just repeat the national news nor stress the local criminal activity, but rather featured the greater Clinton County community and it various activities.

This he has been doing, but he reminded us that news includes all that is occurring, not just what we as individuals might wish to read.

After a few questions and several exclamations of praise by members for his editorial work at the WNJ, he had to leave to make his 4 p.m. deadline to get the paper’s content for the next day off to Miamisburg, where the pages are put together and printed, and then returned to Wilmington at around 3 a.m. for the morning delivery.

He left us with “really glad to be here” – and so are we.

A business meeting was then conducted by our president. Roll call, naming a favorite character from the “funny papers” and the minutes of the last meeting were read by secretary Barbara Mueller. Treasurer’s report was given by Joyce Walker.

Several members are enduring health problems; cards to each was suggested.

Officers for the 2019 year were elected: Jane Allemang, President; Judith Sargent, Vice President; Barbara Mueller, Secretary; and Jayne Garber, Treasurer.

The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 27 with Harriet Clark and Mary Ellen Krisher as program co-chairs. Others attending but not mentioned were Hesperia Bevan, Ruby Fisher, Barbara Freeze Jody Gray, Mary Gray, and Donna Thorp.