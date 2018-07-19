CHURCH BRIEFS

Summer Block Party at Denver Park

A Summer Block Party will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 27 at Denver Park in Wilmington, sponsored by the Calvary Baptist Church.

It will feature free hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones and water along with face painting, sand art, inflatables, cornhole and four square in the air.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26 in the fellowship hall of the church — the summer’s third grillout.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious dinner and a chance to visit with their neighbors. All are welcome.

The church is on the corner of Center and Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.