Mary Camp, left, secretary of the Health Alliance of Clinton County, presents a donation to Angel House President Joann Leach. The donation will go to helping the mothers and children residing at the house.

Mary Camp, left, secretary of the Health Alliance of Clinton County, presents a donation to Angel House President Joann Leach. The donation will go to helping the mothers and children residing at the house. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_DSC_0863.jpg Mary Camp, left, secretary of the Health Alliance of Clinton County, presents a donation to Angel House President Joann Leach. The donation will go to helping the mothers and children residing at the house. John Hamilton | News Journal