Over the Rhine concert moved indoors to Murphy Theatre; tickets required

WILMINGTON — Due to storms and safety concerns for Over the Rhine and the audience, the Main Street Wilmington Board has moved tonight’s (Friday) concert inside to the Murphy Theatre.

Tickets are now required for the concert. Only 600 will be available. They will be available at The Murphy’s outdoor ticket booth at 3:30 p.m.

One ticket will be distributed per person at the booth. You cannot pick up multiple tickets. The ticket guarantees a seat, but seats are not reserved.

Theatre doors open at 6 p.m. Attendees will be seated in the order you are admitted through the theatre doors.

Due to the increased cost associated with hosting the concert inside the theatre, a suggested donation of $10 per ticket is encouraged but not required.

Main Street Wilmington advises locals to go to their Facebook for updates on ticket availability after 3:30 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Murphy_100th_Logo_Primary_2017-1.jpg