Semi-truck catches fire at Shell station

A semi-truck parked near the gasoline pumps at the Interstate 71/U.S. Route 35 Shell True North station caught fire Friday morning.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., the sizable fire quickly engulfed and destroyed the tractor cab as firefighters from the Jefferson Township and Silvercreek Township departments arrived at the scene. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was ruled under control at about 9:15 a.m., according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The fire was extinguished before it reached the gas pumps, and the driver of the truck was uninjured, Stanforth said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The heat from the fire caused damage to the contents of the trailer and to the canopy above the gas pumps,” said Stanforth. “The Shell station clerks took quick action in shutting everything down and contacting authorities when they saw the fire.”

Fayette County EMS and EMA also responded to the scene. The business was still closed as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

