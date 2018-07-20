WHS grad Adkins joins DD staff

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities is welcomes Josh Adkins as the newest addition to its staff. He will take over the duties as Community Integration Coordinator, overseeing community integration and self advocacy programs to ensure and improve services to individuals served.

Adkins joins the board with over 15 years of volunteer experience in many different programs with the Nike Center. He is a 2003 graduate of Wilmington High School and for the last 13 years he has worked at EMSAR Inc. in Wilmington.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati in 2017. He now resides in Lebanon with his wife and four daughters.

Adkins said he is excited for the opportunity to serve clients and their families.