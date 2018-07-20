Upcoming Murphy celebration events

WILMINGTON — Events to celebrate the historic Murphy Theatre’s 100th birthday began Friday night.
The schedule of events for Saturday through Tuesday includes:
Saturday, July 21
• Face painting and children’s cartoons, 10 a.m.-noon (free)
• Bike Night at the Murphy, 1-9 p.m.
• Miss Lissa & Company Blues Band, 2-4:30 p.m. (free)
• Documentary, “The Making of Easy Rider”, 4-5 p.m. (free)
• Cash prize for oldest motorcycle, 6 p.m.
• Movie, “Easy Rider”, 6-8 p.m. (by donation)
Sunday, July 22
• Tours of the theatre, 1 p.m. (free)
• Silent movies, 2-3 p.m. (free)
• The Fancy Free Cloggers, 3 p.m. (free)
Monday, July 23
• Brown Bag Lunch, featuring music by organist Craig Jaynes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (free)
Tuesday, July 24
• Birthday Celebration, 6-7 p.m., $15 plus $3.50 ticketing fee (includes one cupcake and one glass champagne)
• Birthday Ceremony, featuring Barry Campbell’s Big Band presenting “A Century of America’s Best Music”, sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May, 7 p.m. Expect a surprise guest.