Upcoming Murphy celebration events

WILMINGTON — Events to celebrate the historic Murphy Theatre’s 100th birthday began Friday night.

The schedule of events for Saturday through Tuesday includes:

Saturday, July 21

• Face painting and children’s cartoons, 10 a.m.-noon (free)

• Bike Night at the Murphy, 1-9 p.m.

• Miss Lissa & Company Blues Band, 2-4:30 p.m. (free)

• Documentary, “The Making of Easy Rider”, 4-5 p.m. (free)

• Cash prize for oldest motorcycle, 6 p.m.

• Movie, “Easy Rider”, 6-8 p.m. (by donation)

Sunday, July 22

• Tours of the theatre, 1 p.m. (free)

• Silent movies, 2-3 p.m. (free)

• The Fancy Free Cloggers, 3 p.m. (free)

Monday, July 23

• Brown Bag Lunch, featuring music by organist Craig Jaynes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (free)

Tuesday, July 24

• Birthday Celebration, 6-7 p.m., $15 plus $3.50 ticketing fee (includes one cupcake and one glass champagne)

• Birthday Ceremony, featuring Barry Campbell’s Big Band presenting “A Century of America’s Best Music”, sponsored by Ohio Living Cape May, 7 p.m. Expect a surprise guest.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Murphy_100th_Logo_Primary_2017-3.jpg