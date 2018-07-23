Making more Murphy memories

The 100th birthday celebration of the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington started last weekend in and around the theatre.

Locals chat and check out the motorcycles during Bike Night at the Murphy on Saturday.

Clinton Countians enjoy a brown bag lunch on the stage of the Murphy Theatre Monday while listening to music from Craig Jaynes on the theatre organ.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth took advantage of Bike Night at the Murphy on Saturday to show off his motorcycle.

Miss Lissa & Company Blues Band entertains guests inside the Murphy Theatre during Bike Night at the Murphy on Saturday.

Murphy Theatre Executive Director Maretta Alden asked that a Murphy-style “M” be drawn on her face Saturday during the week-long celebration of the theatre’s centennial anniversary.

Melissa Young of Miss Lissa & Company Blues Band sings her heart out Saturday at a Murphy Theatre matinee concert. Also pictured is her husband Eric Henry who plays lead guitar and performs vocals. Young is a graduate of Wilmington College.

Interest appears to be high as Murphy Theatre memorabilia is for sale in the theatre lobby.

The Fancy Free Cloggers danced up a storm Sunday afternoon. Their dancing shoes thundered out rhythms on the Murphy Theatre stage — in contrast to the silent movies that preceded the dancing ensemble. In the right foreground, a 95-year-old member of the Fancy Free Cloggers — who is a survivor of Pearl Harbor — keeps stomping.