Hoof it to CMH Hoofless Derby for a good WHS cause

WILMINGTON — While the World Equestrian Center on State Route 730 is known for hosting countless events for four-legged athletes, they are excited to announce their first “Hoofless Derby”, a 5K sponsored by Clinton Memorial Hospital to benefit the local Wilmington High School cross country team.

The CMH Hoofless Derby 5K at World Equestrian Center will begin on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 7 a.m. with a run/walk 5K. While the race will award 18 prizes including Male Overall Best, Female Overall Best, and various age group Male and Female Bests, all are invited to sign up for the fun-filled event that benefits a great cause.

Along with the 5K, a kids race will begin at 8 a.m. The race will span approximately ¼ mile and include a water slide finish line. All children who run in the race will receive a plush WEC mascot, lovingly known as Sandy Bottoms.

The festivities of the CMH Hoofless Derby 5K at World Equestrian Center will begin on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. with a pre-race packet pickup and pasta dinner. All are welcome to attend a pasta dinner at the Paddock Club that will feature musical entertainment, and is only $10.

On Aug.11, the 5K race will begin at 7 a.m. The race will be “gun timed”, not “chip timed”, so runners vying for a prize are encouraged to be present at the start of the race.

After the races, all participants can refuel with delicious breakfast sandwiches, fresh fruit, adult beverages, and Kona Ice at the Paddock Club while listening to Dr. Nicole Goddard’s talk about the importance of cross training for athletes to prevent injuries (starting at 8:30 a.m.).

At 3 p.m. on Aug. 11, World Equestrian Center will be hosting the exciting Tribute Equine Nutrition Grand Prix during their World Equestrian Summer Series III horse show, and all are invited to hang out with the hooved athletes as they attempt to beat the clock in their own competition.

The Tribute Equine Nutrition Grand Prix will also hold an exciting event for Hoofless Derby participants: $5 of each participant’s race entry will go toward a split-the-pot drawing, and the drawing for those prizes will be held at the close of the Grand Prix.

Participants interested in winning a share of the split-the-pot should ensure that they attend the Tribute Equine Nutrition Grand Prix, because you must be present to win.

To register for the 5K, visit:http://bit.ly/2JTt4V2 .

If you are unable to attend the CMH Hoofless Derby 5K at World Equestrian Center but would still like to support the Wilmington High School cross country team, you can contribute by donating at: http://bit.ly/2NAwLRF .

Event at World Equestrian Center benefits ‘Cane CC team