Thorngren Studio Arts’ Friday evening exhibit in Wilmington to feature Murphy Theatre

WILMINGTON — An art show consisting of paintings that pay tribute to the Murphy Theatre is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. this Friday, July 27 in downtown Wilmington.

Adult students at Thorngren Studio Arts, 20 North South Street in Wilmington, will have their Murphy-related paintings on display Friday evening in conjunction with the Murphy Theatre’s week-long centennial celebration of the venue’s opening.

All are welcome to the art exhibit, said artist Mary Beth Thorngren, who operates the studio.

There will be light refreshments.

Thorngren joined her students in the Murphy special project. She did an oil painting based on a photograph of Main Street from the great Thanksgiving snowstorm of 1950 — reportedly the biggest snowstorm in Ohio’s history.