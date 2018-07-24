Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2855B SR 73 S, Wilmington, July 10. Follow-up. Five previous violations corrected. The following need correction: Seal on glass top cover to sandwich make line is separated. Person in charge stated seal is on order. Shelf coating is peeling and rust is starting in under counter cooler below microwave. Person in charge said they are looking into repair/replacement. Protective coating is peeling on Continental reach-in cooler; needs removed. Critical: Air gap not visible at soda fountain drain.

Follow-up: To be determined.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 17. Complaint. Received complaint regarding dead fly in bottom of ice water, onion rings lying in “brown grease”, and “stale grease taste on fries.”

Fly zapper by compactor and back door and in service area in front of store. (Lots of flies in back trash area.) No flies/insects in front area. Manager discussed grease cleaning and changing of deep fryers. Manager demonstrated how grease is checked and when it is changed.

• Cowan Lake Commissary, 1756 Osborn Road, Wilmington, July 2. Follow-up #2. Previous violation corrected. Thanks for cooperation.

• Kava Haus, 187 E. Locust St., Wilmington. July 17. Employees have hair pulled back into ponytails but with no hat or hairnet. All employees must wear hair restraints (hat, hairnet, visor, etc.).

• Papsy’s Place Frozen Yogurt, 115 W. Main St., Wilmington, July 17. Pre-licensing. Facility ready to open. License issued. Stop back on July 20 to check lighting with meter.

• Village Deli & More, 405 E. Washington St., Sabina. July 19. Facility has no violations at this time. Facility is for sale, may be closing on July 27, 2018 unless business can be sold.

• Traditions Restaurant & Catering, 78 N. Howard St., Sabina. July 19. Everything looks good at this time. No violations.

