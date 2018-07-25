Trial set for Blan man accused of multiple crimes, including attempted murder

WILMINGTON — Trial dates are set for a Blanchester man facing nine indictments.

Jamie McLaughlin, 31, appeared in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, where Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck set a jury trial date for Oct. 9-19.

McLaughlin’s indictments include: attempted murder — felony 2; three counts of abduction — felony 3; and two counts of aggravated menacing — misdemeanor 1.

The indictments are in relation to three different crimes.

According to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, they are: the alleged shooting and assault of McLaughlin’s girlfriend on May 2, which resulted in her suffering serious injuries; a May 6 incident in which McLaughlin was allegedly brandishing a machete and threatening two people who spent the night at his home; and, the discovery of stolen property on May 7 at McLaughlin’s while executing a search warrant.

A final status conference is scheduled for Aug. 29.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

