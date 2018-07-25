Judges hands sentences including domestic violence, menacing

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 18 and July 20:

• Jason Miniard, 41, of West Chester, two counts of O.V.I., aggravated menacing, sentenced to 390 days in jail (384 days suspended), operator’s license suspended July 18, 2018 to July 17, 2019, fined $2,600, assessed $375 court costs. The menacing charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Miniard must take part in supervised probation. The court will accept call-ins. If compliant, the court will suspend $1,600 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 16. Two O.V.I.-high test result charges were dismissed.

• Nicholas Jacobs, 31, of Blanchester, two counts of domestic violence, resisting arrest, sentenced to 294 days in jail (210 days suspended), fined $700, assessed $375 court costs. Jacobs must take part in supervised probation. Two additional charges of domestic violence, three charges of criminal damages, along with one child endangerment charge, and a resisting arrest charge were dismissed.

• Rodney Cosby Jr., 28, of Hillsboro, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. The court will consider reducing the fines upon successful competition of supervised probation.

• Glenn Arledge Jr., 34, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 18, 2018 to July 17, 2019, fined $700, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 18, 2018. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Robert Lehman, 32, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (eight days suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Lehman must write a letter of apology, take part in supervised probation, and have no contact with the victim.

• Johnny Gilliam, 39, of Blanchester, using a weapon while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Gilliam must take part in non-reporting probation, write a letter of apology, and restitution left open for 60 days. Weapons were returned to the defendant.

• Lucinda Prater, 48, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Prater must write a letter of apology to the victim, must have no similar offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Joshua Cromer, 29, of Lynchburg, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Cromer must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Sarah Shepherd, 27, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Shepherd must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. An additional child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Dustin Carrico, 21, of Sabina, a driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. A going 68 in a 55 mph speed zone was dismissed.

• Ryan Cao, 23, of Cincinnati, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a marijuana possession charge. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Tanner Green, 19, of Wilmington, theft, assessed $125 court costs. Green must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Easter Jackson, 38, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Matthew Naegele, 33, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Sherena Kelly, 32, of Pontiac, going 91 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $87, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Robert South, 50, of Goshen, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a telecommunications harassment.

• Alexandria Jorgensen, 26, of Rosenbloom, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Kennith Wilcox, 34, of Montezuma, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Allen Vogel Jr., 30, of Fayetteville, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a driving under suspension charge. Vogel must complete ten hours of community service.

• Jarrod Burns, 42, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $10, assessed $125 court costs.

• Cade James, 19, of Wilmington, underage consumption, assessed $125 court costs. Sentencing stayed.

• Jahir Bush, 19, of Blanchester, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed to allow Bush to complete diversion.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574