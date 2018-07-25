Throwback Thursday: Educators

In this photo labeled “Smith Place teachers 1926”, from left are: Front, Bonnie Lukens, Alice Mills, Maurine Taylor, Mary Bath, Bertha Peelle and Mary Cherryholmes; and, back, Lola Street, Mamie Regan, Viola Larrick and Helen Sapp. Can you tell us anything about these local residents/teachers? (Also, please let us know if any names are spelled incorrectly.) Email the News Journal at info@wnewsj.com .
