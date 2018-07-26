Murphy celebration continues Friday night with ‘Lost in Yonkers’

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre 100th birthday celebration rolls on as Hollywood meets Wilmington Friday evening with a showing of “Lost In Yonkers” — the movie that was filmed at the Murphy and around town.

The showing begins at 7:30 p.m.; admission is $10.

The Murphy Theatre is set to Rock the Block into its second century and culminate the week-long 100th birthday celebration on Saturday night, July 28.

The fundraising concert is sponsored by the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Tickets for the concert must be purchased.

Along with MC Goat from Full Throttle Saloon, the bands are:

♦ FireHouse

♦ Jack Russell’s Great White

♦ Dirty Deeds — A tribute to AC/DC

♦ Ultimate Ozzy — A tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

For more information, visit themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_Murphy_100th_Logo_Primary_2017-9.jpg