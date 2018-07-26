Sheriff’s reports: Man attacked several people

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Maineville male for alleged domestic violence and violating a protection order after responding to a domestic disturbance at the 1-99 block of ODNR Road in Wilmington at 12:59 a.m. on July 22.

According to the report: The suspect and the victim — a 41-year-old Florence, Kentucky female — were at the campground. The couple were attempting to rekindle their relationship after she was released from the hospital after an incident last December in which the suspect had assaulted her and “burned down her car.”

She told deputies the two of them lived in a hotel in Sharonville. At the campsite, the suspect began drinking heavily and acted disorderly. The victim stated he berated her, dumped her belongings out to try to get her prescription medication, took her phone while she was “Googling for a safe place,” threatened to strand her, and then started running around the campsite naked. After she told him she was going to call the police, he tackled her and “shoved his hands down her throat.” She reported that he threatened to kill her. She screamed for someone to call 911 and when she tried to escape again, she was tackled again and was choked. After that the suspect calmed down, cried, and tried to hug and kiss the victim. She tried to calm him down further and promised not to run but the suspect began running around again, falling into a grill. The victim began yelling for help and eventually hid in another camper’s tent. Other campers confronted the suspect; one of them was punched and bitten by the suspect, according to the report.

When deputies arrived two subjects were holding the suspect down. The suspect acted disorderly in the squad car and at one point said he was “going to beat the brakes off of the deputies.” Clinton County Jail staff were advised to take the suspect to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Just as they were pulling out of the Sheriff’s Office the suspect called the deputy a crass name and stated: “I’m going to (expletive) in your car.” He did and smeared his feces in the vehicle. While at the hospital, the suspect refused to be cleaned by the staff or even answer basic questions. If he did he would respond with crude statements toward the officers, the medical staff, and their families. While laying in a hospital bed, the suspect feel out of it and injured his right eye. He was eventually released back to the deputies stating he was fit for incarceration. The report indicates there was protection order in place between the two. According to Municipal Court records, the suspect has since been additionally charged with two counts of assault.

• Deputies received a theft report from a 71-year-old Wilmington male at 2:08 p.m. on July 18. The theft occurred at the victim’s residence at the 200 block of Van Tress Road. The report lists the following as stolen: a 1986 gray Ford F250 truck, a Stihl weedeater, and a Stihl pole saw.

• At 7:09 a.m. on July 19, deputies received a report of a possible protection order violation involving an 81-year-old Sabina female and their grandchild.

• At 11:35 a.m. on July 20, a 68-year-old New Vienna male reported a theft. A check for $5,995 is listed as stolen. The incident took place at the victim’s residence at the 1200 block of Henry Road in New Vienna between June 29 and July 20.

• At 4:05 p.m. on July 20, deputies completed a report of a theft that occurred at the 1-99 block of Weller Street in Richland Township. The report lists an Apple touchscreen tablet and Sprint touchscreen cell phone as stolen. The victim is a 53-year-old female resident. An acquaintance of the victim is a suspect.

• Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Oak Grove Road in Martinsville on the report of a fight at 7:20 p.m. on July 20. According to the report, a 34-year-old male was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The victim — a 20-year-old female resident — is a relative of the suspect and had apparent minor injuries.

• At 9:06 p.m. on July 21, a 21-year-old Clarksville male was arrested for alleged criminal mischief and criminal damages after responding to a Clarksville residence on State Route 350 West. According to the report, the suspect had been arguing with his 20-year-old girlfriend and damaged the door of the residence and the victim’s care. He had also been drinking during the day.

• Deputies responded to the 1-99 block of West Champlin Road in Wilmington at 12:39 a.m. on July 22 on the report of multiple subjects attempting to break-in. Upon arrival, deputies seized a black mask, a pair of gloves, and two capsules of an unknown substance as evidence.

• At 1:13 a.m. on July 22, a 58-year-old Greenfield female report the theft of a 22’ x 8’ box. The incident occurred at the 2100 block Greene Road in Martinsville. The incident took place between April 30 and July 22.

• Deputies responded to the 1-99 block of Sycamore Glen in Wilmington at 10:52 p.m. on July 22 on a protection order violation. According to the report, the suspect found was found inside the residence with her two juvenile daughters. This was in violation of a no-contact order by Juvenile Court Judge Chad Carey. The suspect was also wanted by Wilmington Police.

• Deputies responded the campgrounds on State Route 350 West in Clarksville in reference to shots being fired at 11:31 p.m. on July 22. Upon arrival the suspect had fled. Deputies collected a bullet fragment as evidence.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

