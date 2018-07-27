CCSO seeks info on stabbing suspect

CLINTON COUNTY — Deputies are seeking information on the whereabouts of a stabbing suspect.

Lt. Michael Kassinos of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office told the News Journal in a statement that Lee Edward DeBord, 49, is suspected of an assault that took place in the community of Cuba, south of Wilmington.

“On July 25, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the victim was severely injured at his residence,” said Kassinos. “The suspect lived with the victim and the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

The 30-year-old victim was transported from the scene by helicopter.

“The suspect had fled the scene in a Ford pickup truck that was painted camouflage,” said Kassinos.

If anyone has information on DeBord’s whereabouts, they’re encouraged to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611.

According to the Clinton County Clerk of Courts website, in 2010 DeBord pled guilty to felony attempted illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and he was sentenced to two years of community control.

Community control was revoked in 2011 and he was sentenced to 12 months in prison with credit for 145 days served.

DeBord pled guilty to domestic violence in Clinton County Municipal Court in 2007, according to that court’s website, and he pled guilty to criminal damaging in 2016 (with an assault charge dismissed). He has past charges of domestic violence and assault that were dismissed.

DeBord has a pending charge of trespassing from last month.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_CCSO-5.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574