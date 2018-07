CORRECTION

The correct date for a Peace Resource Center program to remember the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be held on Thursday, Aug. 9. An incorrect date provided in a media release was listed in Friday’s News Journal article.

Titled “Never Again: A Hiroshima and Nagasaki Commemoration,” the event will feature dance, music and poetry. It will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Harcum Art Gallery at Boyd Cultural Arts Center on the Wilmington College campus.