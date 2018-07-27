The Nest recovery home hosts open house; also seeking business and community sponsors

WILMINGTON — The Nest Recovery Home welcomed the business community to a Summer Open House on Wednesday, July 18 featuring tours of the home, and opportunities to network with staff and residents.

The Nest is a 7-bed recovery home, located at 157 N. South St. in downtown Wilmington, that exists to provide a safe and nurturing environment for at-risk women away from the triggers and temptations of life, and to encourage emotional, mental, physical, social, and spiritual healing.

The residents at the Nest receive room and board (including food and staples), transportation, 24-hour staffing, recovery coaching, peer support, and vocational education.

As Allison Rambo, Executive Director, states, “Addiction exists in isolation, but recovery is lived out in community.”

The Nest is currently seeking one-time or recurring business and community sponsors to support the residential fee of a woman ready to enter recovery. More information can be found at https://www.thenestrh.org/get-involved/ or info@thenestrh.org .

