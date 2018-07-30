Smiles shine at Summer Block Party

Marvin Latham Sr. throws a bean bag during a game of cornhole during the Summer Block Party at Denver Williams Park on Saturday.

Marvin Latham Jr. plays a game of cornhole with his father, Marvin Sr., during the Summer Block Party at Denver Williams Park.

Rihanna Furman, right, gets a heart painted on her face at the Summer Block Party at Denver Williams Park on Friday.

Families create sand art as they gathered at Denver Williams Park on Friday for the Summer Block Party hosted by the Calvary Baptist Church.

Arianna Rutherford, left, and her friend Rihanna Furman are all smiles after getting some fresh paint at the Summer Block Party hosted by Calvary Baptist Church at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington on Friday.