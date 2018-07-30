Posted on by

Smiles shine at Summer Block Party


Marvin Latham Sr. throws a bean bag during a game of cornhole during the Summer Block Party at Denver Williams Park on Saturday.

John Hamilton | News Journal

Marvin Latham Jr. plays a game of cornhole with his father, Marvin Sr., during the Summer Block Party at Denver Williams Park.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Rihanna Furman, right, gets a heart painted on her face at the Summer Block Party at Denver Williams Park on Friday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Families create sand art as they gathered at Denver Williams Park on Friday for the Summer Block Party hosted by the Calvary Baptist Church.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Arianna Rutherford, left, and her friend Rihanna Furman are all smiles after getting some fresh paint at the Summer Block Party hosted by Calvary Baptist Church at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington on Friday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

