Stabbing suspect still being sought

CLINTON CO. —The search is still on for a man who police say stabbed a man — severely injuring the victim — last Wednesday.

Lee Edward DeBord, 49, is suspected of an assault that took place in the community of Cuba, south of Wilmington, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

“On July 25, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the victim was severely injured at his residence,” said the statement. “The suspect lived with the victim and the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.”

The 30-year-old victim was transported from the scene by helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect had fled the scene in a Ford pickup truck that was painted camouflage.

On Monday the sheriff’s office provided photos of the suspect.

WLWT News 5 spoke to the victim’s family members and reported that the victim was Roger Tucker, 30, who was seriously injured and “fighting for his life.”

If anyone has information on DeBord’s whereabouts, they’re encouraged to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611.

