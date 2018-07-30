WPD reports: Hit/skip to thefts, fire

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 9:53 p.m. on July 23, a burglary at the 900 block of Elm Street was reported to the police. The report did not list what items were stolen but listed that multiple items were collected as evidence including DNA swabs. The victim is listed as a 67-year-old male resident.

• Police received a report of a theft at a gas station on East Locust Street at 10:39 a.m. on July 23. According to the report, a 25-year-old male is listed as a suspect. The suspect allegedly stole three cans of beer.

• A 25-year-old male was charged with alleged assault after police responded to an incident at the 200 block of Columbus Street at 1:50 a.m. on July 24.

• Police arrested and released two suspects after responding to a theft report at a store on Progress Way at 11:06 a.m. on July 24. One male, a 27-year-old from Washington Court House, was charged with alleged theft and criminal damage/endangering. The other male, a 39-year-old from Greenfield, was charged with alleged theft. The report listed a drone, a dish towel set, and a backpack as the items stolen. Another drone was listed as vandalized.

• At 4:29 p.m. on July 24, police responded to a hit/skip accident at the 200 block of Sugartree Street. According to the report, a 19-year-old male’s vehicle was parked in the street and was struck by a truck while it was backing out of a driveway. The suspect got out of his truck, looked at the damage, pulled his truck into the driveway, looked at the damage again, then drove off leaving no information. The truck driver was later identified as an 85-year-old Clarksville male. Police contacted him and asked about the accident. The suspect asked, “What crash?” The officer informed of the incident, The suspect advised he checked and didn’t notice any damage; police advised there was damage. Police advised he would be cited for improper backing and a hit/skip. He also advised that the suspect’s vehicle would have to brought in to get photos of it, he needed to bring his information, and so he can be served his citation. The suspect stated, “You’re saying I need to pay for his vehicle to get fixed?” The office said he did back out and struck a vehicle and his insurance would pay for it. The suspect argued that this was minor. The officer advised that he needed to come in and if he didn’t there would be a warrant issued for his arrest. The suspect again argued, “So you’re wanting to put me in jail for something minor like this?” The officer argued it was not his intention, he just wanted him to come in and give them his information. Police asked why he didn’t contact the owner, the suspect advised he didn’t know the owner. When asked why he didn’t call the police or left info, he didn’t have an answer. The suspect arrived and gave his information. The citation was given. The report indicated that this was the man’s third moving violation. He had a failure to yield and a speeding conviction in the last 12 months and was given a mandatory court appearance.

• A 47-year-old Winchester female reported her 2008 maroon/burgundy Kia Sedona was stolen while at a business on Rombach Avenue at 6:43 p.m. on July 24.

• Two subjects were charged with alleged theft after police received a shoplifting report from a store at 7:05 p.m. on July 24. The two charged were a female from Xenia and a male from Wilmington, both 22. The report lists $57.77 worth of items as what was stolen.

• At 11:48 p.m. on July 24, a 78-year-old male reported his bicycle was stolen from his residence at the 800 block of Xenia Avenue.

• Police charged a 27-year-old male on two counts of alleged child endangerment after responding to a child abuse report at the 400 block of Douglas Street at 10:31 p.m. on July 25.

• Police arrested a 36-year-old male for alleged O.V.I. and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a reckless operation call at a store on Progress Way at 11:44 a.m. on July 26.

• At 7:09 p.m. on July 26, while transporting a subject to jail, an officer noticed black smoke coming from the wood behind the 800 block of South South Street. According to the report, two tents were burning. The Wilmington Fire Department extinguished the fire. Police spoke with a 55-year-old male who said he was back in the tents with two other males — ages 56 and 52. The subjects officers spoke to said he didn’t see anyone set the fire. The 52-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• A 23-year-old male from Shreveport, Louisana was charged in relation to a theft and fraud return incident at a store on Progress Way at 9:07 a.m. on July 27. A 30-year-old Washington Court House female is listed as a suspect.

• Police responded to a business on Airborne Road on the report of a vehicle with a slashed tire at 10:48 a.m. on July 27.

• At 4:19 p.m. on July 27, police received a theft report from a 33-year-old Blanchester male. The report lists the 1-99 block of South South Street as where the theft took place and a 42-year-old Morrow female as a suspect. The report indicates that $1,411.92 worth of items were stolen.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old Port William female for alleged DUI, underage consumption, and marijuana possession at the 1-99 block of Newham Street at 1:42 a.m. on July 28.

• Police responded to a property damage report at a business at the 200 block of East Main Street at 11:42 a.m. on July 28. A vehicle belonging to a 39-year-old female had damage done to its windshield, passenger window, vehicle hood, and the rear passenger door. It appeared a large rock was used, according to the report.

• At 3:46 p.m. on July 28, a 25-year-old female reported three garden gnomes were stolen from her garden at her residence – the 300 block of Grant Street.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old male on charges of alleged assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest-causing physical harm to a law enforcement official. This happened after police were called to a suspicious person complaint at the 100 block of East Sugartree Street at 10 p.m. on July 28.

• At 12:26 p.m. on July 29, police responded to a burglary report at the 500 block of North Mulberry Street. A 35-year-old female resident advised someone was inside and stole jewelry that belonged to her and her husband. She believed it was a “neighbor kid” as they had run him out of their shed before and seen him on their front porch. The report lists three necklaces, two rings, and two watches were stolen.

• A 70-year-old male reported a revolver was stolen from his residence at the 300 block of Baird Place, at 2:45 p.m. on July 29. He advised he was on vacation from July 22 until the 29. When he came home, he advised the door was unlocked.

• Police responded to a report of a fight at the bike trail at 8:25 p.m. on July 29. Two male subjects, both 38 — one from Wilmington, the other from Cincinnati — were issued a court summons for disorderly conduct.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_WPD-Badge-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574