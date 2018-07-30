Man shot in Lynchburg, crashes car in Clinton County, dies

A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday night in Lynchburg after he was shot during an altercation and fled the scene,according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Barrera told The Times-Gazette that the man was shot at about 9 p.m. Sunday after he reportedly went to a residence inthe Lynchburg area, made threats against a male subject there, then got into an altercation with him. Shots were firedduring the scuffle, Barrera said, and the man who had made threats sustained a gunshot wound.

Barrera said the man then drove away from the scene, and later wrecked his car on Wise Road in Clinton County.

According to Barrera, authorities received two 911 calls Sunday night around 9 p.m., the first from the male subject whofired the gun reporting the initial incident, and the second from another caller reporting the wreck.

When authorities arrived at the wreck on Wise Road, they found one male occupant in the vehicle with a single gunshotwound, Barrera said. According to Barrera, the man was still alive when authorities found him, and he was transported tothe Lynchburg Area Joint Fire/Ambulance District station to meet a medical helicopter.

Barrera said the man died before he could be evacuated.

A doctor on board the medical helicopter pronounced the man dead, Barrera said.

According to Barrera, the man died from the gunshot wound and was not injured in the crash.

Barrera declined to release the name of the man who was shot.

The male who allegedly fired the gun was taken to the Highland County Justice Center to be questioned, Barrera said.

According to Barrera, the sheriff’s office has handed the investigation over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

BCI Public Information Officer Jill Del Greco said the bureau has questioned “a number of witnesses” and is continuing itsinvestigation.

“We’re still in the process of gathering information to find what exactly occured that led to this shooting,” Del Greco said.“We do believe at this point that this was an isolated incident.”

