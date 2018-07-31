Parks & Rec director at Kiwanis

Guest speaker at the Thursday, July 19 Kiwanis Club meeting was Wilmington City Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaac discussing the department’s activities. Isaac spoke about the new project in replacing old playground equipment and how Kiwanis can help in reaching their fundraising goal for the new playground equipment. Shown, Kiwanis Club President Mack Fife presents Isaac with a certificate and Kiwanis pen.

Guest speaker at the Thursday, July 19 Kiwanis Club meeting was Wilmington City Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaac discussing the department’s activities. Isaac spoke about the new project in replacing old playground equipment and how Kiwanis can help in reaching their fundraising goal for the new playground equipment. Shown, Kiwanis Club President Mack Fife presents Isaac with a certificate and Kiwanis pen. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/07/web1_SUNP0846.jpg Guest speaker at the Thursday, July 19 Kiwanis Club meeting was Wilmington City Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaac discussing the department’s activities. Isaac spoke about the new project in replacing old playground equipment and how Kiwanis can help in reaching their fundraising goal for the new playground equipment. Shown, Kiwanis Club President Mack Fife presents Isaac with a certificate and Kiwanis pen. Courtesy photo