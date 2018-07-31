Pole splits after crash at Main and Hale Streets in Wilmington

A utility pole split after an accident Tuesday morning, July 31 at Main and Hale Streets in Wilmington. Two vehicles were heading eastbound on Main Street when the vehicle in the right-hand lane made a turn toward Hale Street, striking the vehicle in the left lane and forcing it into the intersection and into a utility pole, said police. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pole was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by life squad, and is reported to have received minor injuries. The woman running in the photo is relieved to see the woman holding a phone at the far right standing and OK, with a hug to follow.

