Blood drive in Sabina set for Monday

SABINA – The SRWW Joint Fire District will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive Monday, Aug. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the training room, 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

