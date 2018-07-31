Man ID’d who was shot, then crashed in Clinton County

A man who died from a gunshot wound he sustained during a physical altercation in the Lynchburg area was identified bythe Highland County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday as Jeromey Warner, 40, Lynchburg.

Authorities said Warner was shot during a scuffle at a home on Webertown Road Sunday evening after he reportedly madethreats against a male subject in the home.

Warner allegedly grabbed the male subject and a physical altercation ensued, during which Warner was shot in the chest,according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Warner then got in a car and fled the scene, but later drove off the road and wrecked on Wise Road in Clinton County,Barrera said. He was not injured in the wreck.

When emergency medical personnel found him, a medical helicopter was called and authorities transported Warner, stillliving, to the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District station in Lynchburg to be evacuated, according to thesheriff.

Barrera said Warner died before he could be airlifted.

Dr. Jim McKown, an investigator with the Highland County Coroner’s Office who released Warner’s identity, said the cause ofdeath was a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The sheriff’s office handed the case over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to Barrera, and the male whoallegedly fired the gun was taken to the Highland County Justice Center to be questioned.

A BCI spokeswoman declined to comment on the details of the case, other than saying investigators are continuing theirwork and witnesses have been interviewed.

According to online court records, Warner has a criminal record in Highland County dating back to 1998, including charges ofbreaking and entering, aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

