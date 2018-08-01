Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, July 24. Standard/complaint. Received complaint regarding patron getting sick after eating chicken fajita quesadilla with sour cream. Patron also ate fried cheese appetizer. Patron experienced nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Critical: Upon arriving at the facility, I was informed that the dishwasher wash was not working and they were handwashing dishes and using dishwasher at Roberts Centre. Discussed complaint with manager on duty. Conducted regular inspection and took temperatures. Found some temperature violations. Critical: The following temperature violations were found in the facility: Cactus butter 45°F; raw fish in drawer 62°F, raw chicken in drawer, 44°F; sliced turkey on salad/sandwich prep cooler 47°F, shredded cheese by salad dressings 45°F, shredded cheese on line 45°F. (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth.) Observed manager discard fish and chicken into trash. Thank you. The following items were not dated: Containers of potatoes, sausage fingers and eggs/omelet mix in cooler by the grill were not dated, the cut lemons in the bar cooler were not dated, banana creme pies in reach-in cooler had a date that was unreadable. Asked manager date they were prepared and he was unable to tell me. All foods must be dated for use within 7 days of being prepared or open. Chicken and fish breading that had been used was sitting out at room temperature. Dishwasher currently not working. Facility is transporting dirty dishes to Roberts Centre to be cleaned, then transporting back. On July 9 there was a problem with dishwasher and facility was told on this one occasion they could use dish machine at Roberts Centre. Facility must use 3-compartmebnt sink when dish machine is not working. I told manager today (7/24) he could transport dishes to Roberts Centre, but this is the only time. These are two separate facilities with separate licenses. Each facility needs to be self-sufficient and contained equipment and utensils must stay in facility that they are used in/belong to.

There is ice build-up on condenser unit of walk-in freezer. Broken seal on door of the walk-in freezer. Seal around the door of the walk-in cooler was extremely dirty with black mildew. There were rodent droppings on the shelf in the bar area containing the liquor bottles. Please contact pest control operator to address this issue. Inside of the microwave in the salad area was dirty. Manager stated dishwasher was to be worked on/repaired in the morning.

Follow-up: Approx. July 31.

• Snow Hill Country Club, 11093 SR 73, New Vienna, July 25. Critical: Slicer had food debris under guard on blade.

The doors on the 3-door reach-in cooler are not self-closing.

• The Corner Market, 10 Main St., Clarksville, July 25,. Follow-up. Four previous violations corrected. Thank you! Walk-in freezer door not closing properly; must be pushed closed. Bottom of walk-in freezer door catching on floor as it closes. Water standing is freezer door catching on floor as it closes. Water standing in bottom of pizza prep cooler (2nd notice.)

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Pike, Midland, July 25. Follow-up. Five previous violations corrected. Thank you! There is a certificate for Darcy Taylor posted in the facility, but she is not an employee at this store; she is district manager.

• J&D’s Market, 5205 SR 22/3, Wilmington, July 25. Follow-up. Three previous violations corrected. Thank you! Facility replaced prep table that was leaking water and not keeping temperature. Facility does not have employee who is Class 2 certified.

•4-H Camp Graham, 164 Springhill Road, Clarksville, July 25. Previous violation corrected. No concerns at time of visit.

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, July 24. Observed food handler use hand sanitizer, then gloves to prepare food. Level 2 certification unavailable. Microwave inner paint is peeling. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Trash found on ground at dumpster.

• Wendy’s, Roberts Road, Wilmington, July 20. Standard/complaint. Employee serving food with facial hair; two girls in kitchen with ponytails that are waist length not restrained. There is chili all over sides of hamburger boxes in walk-in cooler. Received complaint that produce cooler was not working. Checked cooler — 40°F at door, no issues, everything working properly.

