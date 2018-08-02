Wright-Patterson security, police respond to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Security forces and other emergency responders have been called to the hospital of an Air Force base in Ohio.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base stated via Twitter that they were responding to “a reported incident” at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

The tweet said no additional details were available immediately. The base Public Affairs office said it had no other information to release.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police were sending personnel to the base.

According to ABC 22/FOX 45 in Dayton, an employee of the base stated that the base is on lockdown and employees were told to shelter in place.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_popo-lightbars-2-12-26-04-066-1.jpg