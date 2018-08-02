Blan man with long criminal history faces several charges

BLANCHESTER —A Blanchester man with a knife and possibly methamphetamine was arrested Wednesday for earlier threatening two teens — and later one of the same teens as well as that teen’s mother — according to Blanchester police.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, July 28, a Blanchester teenager reported he was walking his girlfriend home and while in the 100 block of W. Main St.two men began following them as they walked down the sidewalk, said BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“The teenager reported one of the men apparently thought he was someone else, referred to him by a name other than his own, threatened to assault him and threatened to sexually assault his girlfriend,” Reinbolt said.

He said the man who made the threats was identified by night shift officers as Faris Parker, 34, who is homeless.

“Efforts to locate him that night were fruitless,” said Reinbolt. “Complaints charging Parker with two counts of aggravated menacing were filed and a warrant for his arrest was requested.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 1 at around 6:30 p.m., the same teenager reported that Parker threatened him and his mother, including stating he had a gun, while they were in the parking lot of the Save-A-Lot grocery store at 127 S. Broadway St.

Reinboltl said that at around 12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, night shift officers located Parker outside of Ron’s Place, a tavern at 126 S. Broadway St.

“Parker had a knife with a 6-inch blade concealed on his person,” said Reinbolt. “He was also found to be in possession of a white crystalized substance, suspected to be methamphetamine.

“Parker was arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail. An additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon was filed against him,” Reinbolt added.

Parker answered the aggravated menacing charges from the July 28 incident in the Clinton County Municipal Court Thursday morning.

“He has an extensive and violent criminal record spanning the past 15 years,” said Reinbolt. “He was paroled from prison in May after serving a prison term for burglary.”

On Thursday afternoon, police filed two additional charges of aggravated menacing against Parker based upon the Aug. 1 incident.

