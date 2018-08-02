Local doctor writes book on healthcare costs

WILMINGTON — In a new book, David G. Brown, M.D. of Wilmington offers solutions on how to reduce the cost of healthcare and how to increase access to care.

His book is titled “Why Healthcare Costs So Much: How Do We Bring Down the Cost of Care?”.

The 194-page book, published by Orange Frazer Press, Wilmington, contains 10 chapters.

The chapter headings include: What is the U.S. Healthcare System?; Pharmaceuticals and Costs; Preventative Care, Workplace Wellness Programs, and Costs; Medical Technology and Costs; Hospitals and Costs; Medicaid/Medicaid Expansion and Costs; Connections and Costs, Access, Quality; Healthcare Plans; Free Market System in Healthcare Reform; and Healthcare Analysis and Conclusions.

People must be able to make decisions about their own healthcare for themselves and their families, Dr. Brown believes.

Healthcare reform must allow for immediate reduction in cost of care; allow 21 million people to continue to have care (Those who would have lost their care, otherwise.); and allow for coverage to be extended to those who do not presently have coverage.

Dr. Brown says this is possible.

Dr. Brown is a board-certified pulmonologist, practicing in Wilmington. He is a member of the American Thoracic Society, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians.

Dr. Brown was a member of the Congressional Republican House-sponsored Physicians Counsel for Responsible Reform, and has seen healthcare from both inside and outside Washington, D.C.

Newt Gingrich’s organization, American Solutions, gave Dr. Brown the Champion of Medicine recognition for his efforts in healthcare reform.

The book is available through Amazon.com and Orange Frazer Press, Wilmington, OH 45177. The cover price is $14.95. The publisher’s website is www.orangefrazer.com .

The book is now available, and is scheduled to be released an E-Reader through Amazon.com .