Leesburg church sends students to Ireland

The Leesburg Church of Christ recently sent High School Youth Group teens and adult chaperones to Annalong, County Down, Northern Ireland in conjunction with the Celtic Christian Mission organization for a mission trip to work with the Riverside Youth Center there.

The group led four days of “Holiday Club” for students ages 4 to 13 and joined in on the fellowship of a Community Fun Day event in Annalong. The group also spent evening times working in the teen center serving and building relationships with the teens of that community.

The trip was initiated due to recent statistics noted during last year’s Christ in Youth Conference that many of the LCC youth attended. The area visited in Northern Ireland has the highest teen suicide rate in Europe. The group’s mission was to love, encourage and increase excitement and hope in Christ.

This LCC group also led worship and delivered the Sunday sermon at The Bridge, a nondenominational church in Annalong.

The Leesburg High School Youth Group and leaders would like to thank all those who donated financially and prayed for this trip.

Submitted by Tonya and Eric Magee.

Pictured in the back row, left to right, are Marybeth Hodson, Matthew Hodson, Emma Stuckey, Kevin Stuckey, Eric Magee, Tonya Magee and Courtney Hodson. Back row, left to right, are Kamryn Magee, Madison Miller, Peyton Magee, Gabrielle (a North Ireland citizen), Garrett Irvin, Bennett Hodson, Harrison (another North Ireland citizen), Conner Shoemaker, and Zach Ison. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_fleesburg-missions-trip.jpg Pictured in the back row, left to right, are Marybeth Hodson, Matthew Hodson, Emma Stuckey, Kevin Stuckey, Eric Magee, Tonya Magee and Courtney Hodson. Back row, left to right, are Kamryn Magee, Madison Miller, Peyton Magee, Gabrielle (a North Ireland citizen), Garrett Irvin, Bennett Hodson, Harrison (another North Ireland citizen), Conner Shoemaker, and Zach Ison. Submitted photo