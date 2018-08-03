Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Caesar Creek BP, 7126 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Aug. 1. Critical: Mouse droppings observed in cabinets below beverage counter and shelf storing bag in box syrup. Area must be monitored and pest control operator should be contacted.

Verification employees know when to report illness unavailable. Lights nonworking in milk and soft drink reach-in coolers. Black residues observed in ice dispenser in soda fountain machine and on creamer machine. Wet mop stored in mop bucket. Mop water dumped in grass. Trash overflowing in dumpster and on ground surrounding dumpster. Seal at bottom of exit door and door itself damaged (light can be seen). Door does not properly close/seal. Hand soap and handwashing sign missing at hand sink (hall). Facility in general needs cleaning attention. Sales floor and back stock hall/sink area/walk-in cooler/exit door/ice machine has debris on floor. Equipment, shelving, etc. should be moved and swept/mop floor to clean. Sinks have debris/things stored in them. Insulation exposed in ceiling, lights nonworking, lights missing shield, ceiling tile missing in ice machine/sink area. (Person in charge commented roof had a leak. Roof was repaired; area to be repaired.) Wall damaged from (near) icemaking machine (water draining properly?).

Follow-up: Aug. 15.

• Papsy’s Place Frozen Yogurt, 115 W. Main St., Wilmington, July 20. Everything looks good!

• 73 Grill, 36669 SR 380, Wilmington, July 20. Follow-up/Consultation/Other. Ansul system discharged Wednesday, July 18 at 2:30 a.m.. Facility re-opened July 19 around 4:30 p.m. after clean-up had taken place. Kitchen has been cleaned and sanitized. Grease was dumped, fryer cleaned and fresh grease put in fryer. No issues at this time with clean-up and procedures.

• Champions in the Making, 160 Park Drive, Wilmington, July 20. Complaint. Received complaint regarding “microwave being broken and facility only using crockpots.” Arrived at the facility; employees using roaster (chicken nuggets), soup kettles (mashed potatoes and green beans) and the microwave is broken. Facility is using warmers and kettles to heat/warm/cook foods. Facility is using equipment designed to hold hot foods at proper temperature for cooking and holding. Several (lots) of gnats in kitchen and on walls in hallway. Please contact pest control operator to address this problem.

• Alkermes Micromart, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, July 19. There are two beverage coolers, one freezer unit and one refrigerator unit used for salads/sandwiches. Both the freezer unit and refrigeration unit shut down and locked when temperatures reached the “unsafe” zones. Both units locked and I was unable to open doors during this time.

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, July 19. Follow-up. Four previous violations corrected. Thank you!

• Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 19. Follow-up. All temperatures were good at this time. No violations. Thank you.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg