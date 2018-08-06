Cooper Snyder honored for education efforts

WILMINGTON — Ohio Chancellor of Higher Education John Carey visited Wilmington recently to honor a life well lived in the service of others.

Carey, who oversees Ohio’s two-year and four-year public colleges and universities as well as Ohio Technical Centers, came to Cooper Snyder’s home at Ohio Living Cape May to recognize Snyder’s legacy.

Snyder, who served as an Ohio Senator from 1979 to 1996, was passionate about education throughout his career and was instrumental in helping Ohio students from kindergarten through college.

Among his many efforts to benefit students during his tenure in the Ohio Senate, Cooper Snyder pushed for the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO), now called College Credit Plus. PSEO enabled high school students to take college courses free and earn dual credit during the high school day.

Snyder also advocated for mandatory kindergarten attendance; according to a proclamation by Chancellor Carey, this effort “recognized the importance of early intervention and school readiness.” The Chancellor also noted Snyder’s support for proficiency testing which “grew out of a desire to ensure that students graduating from high school were prepared for college.”

Senator Snyder was presented by Chancellor Carey with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

They were joined by Snyder’s son, Harry Snyder, who is President/CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses.

From left are Ohio Chancellor of Higher Education John Carey; honoree Cooper Snyder; and Cooper’s son, Harry Snyder, President/CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_CooperSnyder.jpg From left are Ohio Chancellor of Higher Education John Carey; honoree Cooper Snyder; and Cooper’s son, Harry Snyder, President/CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses. Courtesy photo