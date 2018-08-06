Family Fun Night in Sabina

Ice cream was nice (and even nicer on the slices of pies for sale) at the Masonic Temple during Saturday’s event.

At the 2018 Sabina Family Fun Night on Saturday, they were dancing in the street to the music of the band Teacher’s Pet.

Off-duty Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy David Boris heads for a splash Saturday at the dunking booth. It was a warm day so getting dunked wasn’t all bad. Boris is the East Clinton Local Schools resource officer.

Brayln Hudson, 9, takes part in a Mini Tractor Pull contest during Sabina Family Fun Night. For more photos of the event, visit wnewsj.com.

Tiffany Taylor, right, whips up a batch of slime. She had glitter slime for sale.

Makenlynn Vickers, center, is getting her face painted as a unicorn.

Shelby LaPine, left foreground, accepts a couple of free Gideon pocket-size New Testaments at the Sabina Family Fun Night on Saturday. Passing them out for the Fayette-Clinton Gideons is Dean Hawk, right foreground, in a cowboy hat.

Cameron Storer, 9, has her face painted like a butterfly and has a butterfly made of balloons, left foreground. By the way, her dress is adorned with butterflies, too.

Shelby Bosier, 11, plays Roll-A-Ball at the Sabina Family Fun Night.

Two members of the Teacher’s Pet band sing Saturday afternoon in Sabina.