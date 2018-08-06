Sabina assault victim taken to hospital

Sabina assault victim goes to hospital

SABINA — A man was a victim of an apparent assault Friday night in town, according to the Sabina Police Department.

No one had been charged as of mid-day Monday, but there are a couple “people of interest” in the ongoing investigation, said Sabina Police Chief Keynon Young.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital, where he reportedly is doing better, the chief said.

The incident report had not been completed Monday by the reporting officer, and so some of the basic information was not available, including a confirmation on the name of the victim.

There is evidence the incident started outside, Young said. The victim then went into the house, where it’s believed a neighbor found him, said police.

Laymon Road closing Monday

Laymon Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 13, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Rapid Ford Road and Romans Road in Clark Township. The last address accessible from the east (Romans Road) is 1115 Laymon Road. There are no addresses between the bridge and Rapid Ford Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks.