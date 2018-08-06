Clinton County Sheriff’s reports:Assaults, drugs found, possible arson

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies received a report of a structure fire at the 2000 block of State Route 72 South in Sabina at 3:13 a.m. on July 29. The victim is a 72-year-old Wilmington male. According to the report, it was deemed as an arson. The suspect is a person known by the victim.

• Two male subjects were arrested during a traffic stop around Michigan Avenue and B Street in Wilmington where drugs were located at 8:10 p.m. on July 28.

• At 5 a.m. on July 30, narcotics were located inside a vehicle during a traffic stop for a traffic violation on State Route 730 near Odgen Road in Wilmington. According to the report, narcotics were also located on the vehicle occupants. The report lists a bag with a crystal-like substance, six used syringes, and a clear bag with an unknown substance the items collected.

• At 8:28 p.m. on July 30, deputies responded to a trespassing report at the 200 block of West Main Street in Clarksville. According to the report, a male subject was located on the property along with a Bindle with a crystal-like substance and four used syringes.

• At 6 p.m. on July 25, deputies received a theft report that occurred at the 4400 block of Starbuck Road in Wilmington. According to the report, a white 15-gallon Stoneware Crock, a wooden Pepsi crate, and an antique tractor seat covered in surface rust were taken.

• At 7:10 p.m. on July 27, a 34-year-old Midland female reported her boyfriend used her silver 2012 Honda-C but hasn’t returned it.

• Deputies responded to the flea market on State Route 73 West in Wilmington at 2:13 p.m. on July 28 after someone reported they found their friend’s stolen tools. The confirmed stolen items were secured and placed in the evidence locker.

• At 8 p.m. on July 28, deputies received a report of a handgun being stolen from a residence at the 400 block of Yankee Road in Wilmington.

• A 55-year-old Wilmington female reported that she believes her son stole two televisions from her camper while it was at a campground on Prairie Road, at 2:06 p.m. on July 30.

• At 7:10 p.m. on July 30, a 51-year-old Sabina male reported someone stole five of his bank checks from his residence on Silver Maple Circle.

• At 5:32 p.m. on July 31, deputies received a report a protection order violation involving a 14-year-old female victim. According to the report, the victim was assaulted by a “juvenile household member.” The report indicated the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 10:04 a.m. on Aug. 1, the parents of an eight-year-old male reported he was assaulted by another parent at the 200 block of Laymon Road in New Vienna.

• At 3:21 a.m. on Aug. 2, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a left of center violation on State Route 73 near South Nelson Avenue in Wilmington. According to the report, a juvenile passenger issued false identifying information multiple times. The juvenile is on probation in Clinton County.

• At 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 2, deputies responded to the 1200 block of State Route 350 West in Wilmington in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies spoke with a female resident who said she let her ex-boyfriend use the vehicle — a silver 2002 Chevy-1. The ex then lets a friend of his use it and is refusing to return it, according to the report.

• Deputies responded to an assault report at the 1-99 block of Ogden Road in Wilmington at 8:51 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the report, a 30-year-old male resident advised a male friend of his came to the residence and assaulted him. The report indicated the victim had apparent minor injuries.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

