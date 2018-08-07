Smith tops in jr. showmanship, Tam gilt

New Vienna Buckeyes 4-H Club member Wade Smith of New Vienna, third from left, won the junior division breeding showmanship, champion Tam (Tamworth) gilt, 3rd overall Hereford gilt, and 3rd overall spotted gilt at the Ohio State Fair. His parents are Kasey and Laura Smith.

