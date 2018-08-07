Younker claims 3 titles at state fair

Matt Younker of Wilmington exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Spotted Breeding Gilt and the Third Overall Supreme Champion Gilt in the Junior show at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. Younker also claimed the title of the Grand Champion Spotted Breeding Gilt Overall in the Open show at the Ohio State Fair.

