WPD, CCSO host National Night Out

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office teamed up Tuesday night to host the 35th annual National Night Out event.

Held at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, locals joined forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the annual crime and drug prevention event.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police and Fire Departments showcased their departments as personnel had items on display to look at, use, and learn about.

Also featured were other fun kids’ and adults’ activities.

WPD, CCSO host annual event