DeBord’s case moves up to Common Pleas

WILMINGTON — A felonious assault case involving a machete will move to the Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Lee DeBord, 49, appeared in the Clinton County Municipal Court with Judge Mike Daugherty presiding on Wednesday in a black-and-white prison suit, shackled, and visibly upset, as he and his attorney waived the preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

While DeBord’s attorney requested that his bond of $100,000 be reduced, prosecuting attorney Andrew McCoy, representing the State, requested that it be increased. McCoy cited the severity of the crime which resulted in the victim, Roger Tucker, 30, to be heavily sedated and put into a medically induced coma.

DeBord is accused of assaulting Tucker, who was his roommate, with a machete and fleeing the scene in a camouflage-painted pickup truck. He evaded authorities for about a week when he was apprehended in Clermont County.

According to authorities, DeBord and Tucker were roommates at a residence in the community of Cuba, south of Wilmington. They believed that it wasn’t a “random act of violence.”

After confirming with DeBord that he understands what waiving the hearing meant, Judge Daughtery kept the bond at $100,00 and deemed DeBord as a flight risk citing how he fled the scene of the crime and was transported back to the Clinton County Jail.

According to the Clinton County Clerk of Courts website, DeBord had previously pleaded guilty to crimes including felony attempted illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and served 12 months in prison after community control was revoked in 2011.

He also pled guilty to domestic violence in Clinton County Municipal Court in 2007, according to that court’s website, and to criminal damaging in 2016.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

