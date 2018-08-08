Golf fundraiser of Wilmington-based AMES is flourishing

WILMINGTON — One company’s attempt at meeting their charity goals has grown into an event.

This Saturday the 797 Elks Golf Club will have over 200 golfers taking part in Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) golf outing. Due to the number, the event is separated into two flights, the first from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the second at 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The outing will raise money for AMES’ charities this year including United Way, American Cancer Society, Red Cross, American Heart Association, American Diabetes, Wounded Soldiers Foundation, the local food pantry, and ATSG Cares.

Jim Savastano, General Manager at AMES, said the outing started in 2015 as a way to attain the company’s charity goals.

“In 2015 we started off with 96 golfers. We were able to make $7,000 for the charities. In 2016, we had 100 golfers and got $13,000 for charity. Last year, we had 144 golfers and raised $23,000,” said Savastano.

This year, he said, they’ve already raised over $50,000 in contributions. They also have more than 65 sponsors and over 200 golfers participating this year. Originally they were thinking they’d only have 144 like last year. The sponsors and visitors are coming from all over the country to take part, he said.

“We’re extremely blessed,” said Savastano. “We couldn’t be more blessed.”

He was amazed by all the people who want to participate and is thankful for those who sponsored the event, especially the hosts of it.

“I can’t say enough about the Elk’s Club organization under Randall Davis,” he said. “They’ve been great.”

There will be a kickoff party at the Elk’s Club on Friday for participants and sponsors to meet and mingle. During the fundraiser, items will be raffled off for participants including golf clubs, bags, and even computers, all contributed by sponsors.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

