15 local issues poised to appear on November ballots in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — There will be 15 separate issues or questions across Clinton County on the November ballot, 13 involving the wallet and two pertaining to liquor sales.

Most of the tax issues are renewals, which means the voters tax rates will not go up if the issues pass. But there are a number of new or additional tax issues on the fall ballot.

In the Clinton Massie Local Schools District, residents will vote on an additional 0.5 percent income tax that carries a five-year term. As previously reported, teaching positions and high school busing are two areas at risk if Clinton-Massie schools do not obtain additional funds from district taxpayers within the next couple elections.

In the East Clinton Local Schools District, residents there will vote on a 5.7-mills, 28-year bond issue and a 0.5-mill, 23-year tax levy (there is one ballot question totaling 6.2 mills). The purpose is to fund construction of a new middle school and to upgrade the high school and two elementaries.

Great Oaks Career Campuses will have a renewal levy of 2.7 mills for a continuing period of time to provide for current expenses.

Residents in a part of Wilson Township in Clinton County will see on their ballots a Greene County Vocational School bond issue of 1.03 mills lasting 20 years. Only voters living in that part of the township that’s within the territory of Greeneview Local Schools District will be asked to consider that vocational school bond issue.

Clinton County Job & Family Services is seeking an additional 1.1-mills levy, for a five-year term, in support of the Child Protective Unit. Specifically, the purpose of the levy is to generate funds to protect a greater number of children in foster care due to the opioid crisis. According to a third-party report assessing the service agency, without additional funds Children Services will run out of its cash reserves within the first three months of 2019.

The Village of Blanchester is seeking an additional, 0.5 percent income tax, with a five-year term, to generate funds for “extension and enlargement of municipal services and facilities, capital improvements, maintenance, equipment, and general municipal operations,” according to language on the Clinton County Board of Elections website.

The residents of the Village of Port William will have two renewal levies on their ballot: a 1-mill, five-year levy for current expenses, and a 3-mills, five-year levy for current expenses.

In the Village of New Vienna, voters will have on their ballot a renewal, 4-mills levy, carrying a five-year term, for police and EMS (emergency medical services).

The Adams East Fire District seeks a renewal of a 3-mills levy and an increase of 1 mill, for a period of five years, for fire and EMS (emergency medical services).

Voters in Clark Township are being asked to consider two renewals: one for 0.75-mill, for five years, for EMS; and the other for 1-mill and five years, for fire protection.

In Marion Township (excluding the Village of Blanchester), the ballot will include an additional 5-mills levy, for five years, for cemetery purposes.

The 1st Stop business in New Vienna is seeking a C-2 liquor permit and Sunday sales. On the ballot, those are separate local options.

There are a handful of local races for elected office on the Nov. 6 ballot, too. For Clinton County commissioner (full term commencing 1/1/2019) there are candidate Rhonda L. Wheasler (Democrat) and candidate Mike McCarty (Republican).

In two uncontested campaigns, Terence “Terry” G. Habermehl (Republican) is running for re-election as Clinton County auditor; and John W. “Tim” Rudduck (Republican) is seeking re-election as judge of the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, the Clinton County Board of Elections will conduct the official certification of the issues, questions and candidates to the ballot.

The deadline for voter registration for the November General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 9. The Clinton County Board of Elections office will be open that day until 9 p.m.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.