3 vehicles involved in Thursday acccident

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A three-vehicle accident on Thursday resulted in three receiving minor injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers received a call at 9:32 a.m. Thursday about the accident at the intersection of State Route 380 and Routes 22/3, and responded along with Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and Clinton-Warren Fire and EMS.

According to authorities, a vehicle driven by a female from Martinsville, Indiana was traveling southbound on 380 when she pulled into Routes 22/3. She pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by a Maineville male who was traveling eastbound on 22.

The collision resulted in one of the vehicles striking the front of a Wilmington male’s vehicle that was stopped on Creek Road.

The drivers from Indiana and Maineville, along with a passenger in the Maineville vehicle, received minor injuries as a result of the crash. The Wilmington operator was able to leave the scene in his vehicle.

The Indiana driver was found at fault and was cited with failing to yield at a stop sign.

Emergency services responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Routes 22/3 and State Route 380 in Adams Township, Thursday morning. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_DSC_0168.jpg Emergency services responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Routes 22/3 and State Route 380 in Adams Township, Thursday morning. John Hamilton | News Journal Emergency services responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Routes 22/3 and State Route 380 in Adams Township, Thursday morning. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_DSC_0170.jpg Emergency services responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Routes 22/3 and State Route 380 in Adams Township, Thursday morning. John Hamilton | News Journal