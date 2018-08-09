Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 1. Critical: Manager was unable to answer questions regarding cooling temperatures. All managers must know proper temperatures of food, cooling temperatures and heating/reheating temperatures to help with controlling any possible bacterial growth. Cheese that was setting on the counter to temper was not timed or dated. Wendy’s has a variance with the Ohio Department of Health regarding procedures for tempering cheese and must follow these procedures to be in compliance with the variance. In the walk-in cooler, there are containers of strawberries, blueberries, apples, parmesan cheese, feta cheese and diced tomatoes with no dates. There was also a small container of cut lettuce that was not dated. There was a large tub of uncooked bacon, and several trays of uncooked bacon that were not dated in the walk-in cooler. There were containers of lemonade mix in the walk-in cooler that were thawing above cut ready-to-eat tomatoes.

Manager not wearing hats or hairnets in the facility. Some employees with long hair or have visor with long ponytail. All hair (man or woman) must be restricted and contained. There were scoops with handles that were stored down in the product with the handle touching the product. There is water leaking and pooling in bottom of the prep cooler on the right side of the facility. This water is then leaking onto the floor. Inside of the microwave is dirty with food debris. Large accumulation of grease on the floor between the fryers. Floor is dirty beside the beverage machine in the lobby area. Hand sink in drive-thru is dirty. Water on the floor in front, beside and underneath the ice maker. Wall is dirty by the back hand sink. Caulking around the hand sink is dirty. Gnats flying around the grease tank and by the back door. Cove molding is coming off around the back door and door to walk-in. All facilities must be free from insects. Please contact pest control operator to address this problem. Note: It has come to our attention that on your evening/night shift you have employees with beards and employees with long braids that are not restricted/contained. Men with beards must wear beard nets and all hair must be contained with hat/hairnet/visor/bun etc.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 29.

• J&S Petro III, 7111 Sr 73 W, Wilmington, Aug. 1. Critical: Mouse droppings found in cabinet below beverage equipment. Clean area, monitor area, contact pest control operator.

Tongs for jar of jerky unavailable on sales counter. Thermometer unavailable in walk-in cooler. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Lights nonworking in sandwich cooler and reach-in beverage (walk-in cooler). 3-sink has cleaners, buckets, etc. stored in compartments; 3-sink is not a storage shelf; 3-sink must be available. Trash observed on ground near dumpster/surrounding store. Facility in general needs cleaning — debris on floor/under equipment. Sink room has debris on floor/clutter. Light fixtures (2) nonworking on sales floor. Wall/cove trim damaged near entry into walk-in cooler.

Follow-up: Aug. 15.

• Wilmington Veterans Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Aug. 2. Everything looks good. No violations at this time.

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 2. Prep cooler (with eggs in bottom) has large water accumulation in bottom of unit. Seal on deep freeze in basement is starting to split. Countertop in front of coffee machine, finish is coming off, exposing wood.

